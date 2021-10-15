Advertisement

ND offering refunds for hunters

File hunting photo
File hunting photo(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota is offering license refunds to nearly 30,000 deer hunters due to an outbreak of disease in the western part of the state.

It’s the second straight year that the state’s Game and Fish Department is offering refunds.

The department says it has received nearly 1,000 reports of dead deer after epizootic hemorrhagic disease surfaced in late August. It’s transmitted by biting gnats.

The heaviest concentration of reported deaths is along the Missouri River, especially to the north and south of Bismarck and Mandan.

White-tailed deer license holders who want a refund must mail their tag, along with a note requesting a refund due to EHD, to the Game and Fish Department’s Bismarck office no later than Nov. 5. Envelopes postmarked Nov. 5 will be accepted.

The Game and Fish address is: 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck, ND 58501-5095.

