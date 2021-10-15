Advertisement

Liberian business owners bridge gap with Fargo-Moorhead city officials

By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City officials with Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead met with Liberian business owners on Thursday to create connections. Topics included policing and economic challenges.

“We ask you to engage also, obviously all of us up here need to engage you when you have needs.” said West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis.

Gibson Jerue is the Dir. of Action Aid Program in Fargo. He said that there have been issues when it comes to the police over the years. However, he wanted to point out that they have improved a lot. Jerue pointed out that cultural differences between Liberians and Americans, which has the potential to cause strife and tension with other residents. One example that Jerue used was the typical speaking volume of their community can appear as yelling to others.

“Those are the kind of problems we’ve had. Right now, I can tell you that Fargo police has improved a lot. We have had several, several hiccups.” said Jerue.

Dardis addressed the topic over security and safety that was brought up by the Liberian community.

“It doesn’t matter where you live in our communities, it doesn’t matter what you look like, it doesn’t matter, we’re going to provide the security for you.” said Dardis.

City officials did not address personal circumstances when it came to economic challenges, they did however connect these owners to available resources. Attendees hope this event will bring the Liberian community and city officials closer.

