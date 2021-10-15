Kindred School District bond referendum passes

KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters in the Kindred School District have approved a $26.4 million dollar bond referendum.

Kindred School Superintendent Steve Hall has confirmed that 538 voters approved the referendum.

Hall tells Valley News Live the referendum will cover the remodel of the elementary school and a new middle school addition and an auditorium.

The referendum needed 60% of the vote to pass, it received 63.4%.

