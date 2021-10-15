Advertisement

Fergus Falls Public Schools no longer quarantining close contacts

Fergus Falls Public Schools quarantine policy
Fergus Falls Public Schools quarantine policy
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fergus Falls Public Schools will no longer be quarantining close contacts of students who test positive for COVID-19.

Last year, they routinely quarantined entire classrooms when a positive case of COVID-19 was determined. But in a letter from Superintendent Jeff Drake, it says that they discovered few of those students ever contacted the disease.

This year, the school district used a much stricter criteria for quarantining and would only quarantine students that sat in a very close proximity to a positive case. The district’s nursing department continued to track the outcomes of quarantined students and still found that close contacts did not end up testing positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent says that the district will notify families if a positive case in the classroom and if their children is a close contact. The superintendent also says that they’ll quarantine close contacts if their data shows that more of them become infected.

You can view the letter here.

