Fergus Falls Public Schools no longer quarantining close contacts

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fergus Falls Public Schools will no longer be quarantining close contacts of students who test positive for COVID-19.

Last year, they routinely quarantined entire classrooms when a positive case of COVID-19 was determined. But in a letter from Superintendent Jeff Drake, it says that they discovered few of those students ever contacted the disease.

This year, the school district used a much stricter criteria for quarantining and would only quarantine students that sat in a very close proximity to a positive case. The district’s nursing department continued to track the outcomes of quarantined students and still found that close contacts did not end up testing positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent says that the district will notify families if a positive case in the classroom and if their children is a close contact. The superintendent also says that they’ll quarantine close contacts if their data shows that more of them become infected.

You can view the letter here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.