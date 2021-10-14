Advertisement

Winner! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wahpeton for second time

POWERBALL 10/11/21
POWERBALL 10/11/21
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAHPETON, N.D. – One North Dakotan is a million dollars richer.

State lottery officials said one player in Wahpeton matched five white balls for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Those are 23, 29, 47, 59, 60 and the Powerball was 15. The power play multiplier was 2.

The ticket was sold at the Cenex c-store, which will also receive $5,000 for selling the ticket.

This is the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at this same location.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews rush to the scene of a school bus crash with children onboard.
Four students and one driver sent to the hospital after school bus crash
Police: Man walks into north Fargo homes with gun
Ronald Thompson in court
Trial begins for former WF teacher accused of luring 14-year-old girl
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
UPDATE: AG reports 458 complaints filed against Glasser Images, attorney answers questions
Jeremiah Tiffin
UND Volleyball Coach Tiffin Placed on Administrative Leave

Latest News

Student arrested after fake gun found in backpack
4:00PM Weather Oct. 14
4:00PM Weather Oct. 14
4:00PM News Oct. 14 - Part 1
4:00PM News Oct. 14 - Part 1
4:00PM News Oct. 14 - Part 2
4:00PM News Oct. 14 - Part 2
Dean Crowley
UPDATE: Missing man with dementia located safely