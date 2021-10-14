Advertisement

TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19

The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration said 40% of its workers are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the deadline is looming.

TSA workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

It takes weeks for doses to kick in, so time is running out.

Even with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would have to get the shot by Nov. 8.

The TSA administrator said the agency is creating contingency plans in case of a staff shortage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man walks into north Fargo homes with gun
Ronald Thompson in court
Trial begins for former WF teacher accused of luring 14-year-old girl
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
UPDATE: AG reports 458 complaints filed against Glasser Images, attorney answers questions
FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo, Mary Cain walks off the track after competing in the...
Runner sues ex-coach, Nike for millions over alleged abuse
Moorhead adopts ban on full flavor tobacco products

Latest News

Crews rush to the scene of a school bus crash with children onboard.
Children rushed to hospital following school bus crash
Ada-Borup School Bus Crash
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill