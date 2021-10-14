Student arrested after fake gun found in backpack

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -A student is in custody after a gun was found in their backpack at the Moorhead High School Career Academy Thursday.

Moorhead Police received a call of a student with a gun in their backpack.

The school was placed in lockdown as standard procedure, and the student was taken into custody without incident.

A fake firearm was found on the student. The juvenile male was taken into custody on several charges including a felony charge of terroristic threats.

