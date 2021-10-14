Advertisement

Student arrested after fake gun found in backpack

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Michael Collett
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -A student is in custody after a gun was found in their backpack at the Moorhead High School Career Academy Thursday.

Moorhead Police received a call of a student with a gun in their backpack.

The school was placed in lockdown as standard procedure, and the student was taken into custody without incident.

A fake firearm was found on the student. The juvenile male was taken into custody on several charges including a felony charge of terroristic threats.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews rush to the scene of a school bus crash with children onboard.
Four students and one driver sent to the hospital after school bus crash
Police: Man walks into north Fargo homes with gun
Ronald Thompson in court
Trial begins for former WF teacher accused of luring 14-year-old girl
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
UPDATE: AG reports 458 complaints filed against Glasser Images, attorney answers questions
Jeremiah Tiffin
UND Volleyball Coach Tiffin Placed on Administrative Leave

Latest News

4:00PM Weather Oct. 14
4:00PM Weather Oct. 14
4:00PM News Oct. 14 - Part 1
4:00PM News Oct. 14 - Part 1
4:00PM News Oct. 14 - Part 2
4:00PM News Oct. 14 - Part 2
Dean Crowley
UPDATE: Missing man with dementia located safely