Advertisement

Rollover crash in West Fargo possibly injures one

The call first came in around 4:11am on 32nd Avenue East and Veterans Boulevard in West Fargo. Our photographer on scene says the vehicle is flipped over.
The call first came in around 4:11am on 32nd Avenue East and Veterans Boulevard in West Fargo....
The call first came in around 4:11am on 32nd Avenue East and Veterans Boulevard in West Fargo. Our photographer on scene says the vehicle is flipped over.(Nick Wilkerson, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash in West Fargo this morning.

The call first came in around 4:11am on 32nd Avenue East and Veterans Boulevard in West Fargo. Our photographer on scene says the vehicle is flipped over.

West Fargo Police Department, West Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance are still on scene.

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries or what led up to the rollover this morning.

Stick with Valley News Live as we update you with the latest information.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man walks into north Fargo homes with gun
Ronald Thompson in court
Trial begins for former WF teacher accused of luring 14-year-old girl
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
UPDATE: Glasser Images’ attorney says main focus is getting photos distributed, company has not filed for bankruptcy
FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo, Mary Cain walks off the track after competing in the...
Runner sues ex-coach, Nike for millions over alleged abuse
Moorhead adopts ban on full flavor tobacco products

Latest News

Generic recall graphic.
1,600 cases of dog food recalled
INFLATION IMPACTS- OCTOBER 13, 2021
Inflation has impacts on residents of the Red River Valley
The Africa International Restaurant and Night Club
New business applies for Africa night club’s liquor license
10:00PM News Oct. 13 - Part 2
10:00PM News Oct. 13 - Part 2