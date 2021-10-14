Rollover crash in West Fargo possibly injures one

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash in West Fargo this morning.

The call first came in around 4:11am on 32nd Avenue East and Veterans Boulevard in West Fargo. Our photographer on scene says the vehicle is flipped over.

West Fargo Police Department, West Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance are still on scene.

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries or what led up to the rollover this morning.

