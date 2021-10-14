Advertisement

New business applies for Africa night club’s liquor license

By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The latest chapter in the ongoing story of the Africa Night Club is unfolding as a new business has applied to buy the club’s liquor license. 518 Properties will be a part of the liquor control board meeting in Fargo next Wednesday.

This comes after months of discussion with city commissioners over the fate of the embattled club’s future and their liquor license. Tyler Brandt of 518 said, ‘No comment’ when reached out for comment. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn told Valley News Live that the plan is to keep the Africa theme and keep the club at the same location.

On Sept. 20, the commissioners voted to force the owners of the Africa Night Club to find a buyer for the liquor license in 30 days.

