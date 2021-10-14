Hillsboro/Central Valley and Thompson to meet on the gridiron for first time since 2012

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This weekend features a battle between two of the hottest teams in Class B Football. The Region-leading Hillsboro Central Valley Burros heading north for a matchup with another playoff bound team, the Thompson Tommies.

“We already have our playoff spot decided, but this is still a game that matters as far as home playoff games and stuff.” said Burro Senior Alex Cotton, “So we’re still coming in with the same mindset as any other week.”

“I feel like this team is something we’ll definitely be able to handle.” Thompson Senior Joshua Yon said. “We’re at the highest point in the season and a lot of people don’t think it, but I think and a lot of the team thinks that we can definitely handle them.”

The Burros have already locked in the top playoff seed for their region. They lost their first game of the year to region one foes Central Cass and have won every game since. They haven’t lost a region game this season, meaning they can close out a perfect regional record on Friday night.

“We lost the first game and ever since we’ve just been building up our confidence.” said HCV Senior Aaron Johnson, “We have a few shutouts and wins against good teams so that just helps our confidence.”

Thompson overcame a rocky start to the year as well. After dropping three of their first five games, they have now won three in a row and have a chance to build even more momentum with the playoffs on the horizon.

“I just feel like our whole team has great chemistry, we look after each other.” Yon said, “We have a lot of great leaders on this team so I think it’s been really good.”

These two schools haven’t met on the football field since 2012. This weekend we’ll see a rivalry renewed between playoff-bound foes.”

“It’s a rivalry and we’ve been looking forward to this one. We had it circled.” Cotton said.

Johnson added that “It’s a big rivalry in every other sport. This is the first time we’ve played them in however many years. I think it’s just a fun game for all of us, fun for them, fun for us. We can’t wait for it.”

The Tommies also looking forward to bringing back this football rivalry, Yon saying “We’ve already gotten the playoffs, but it’s just showing the state that we’re a team that can compete just like anyone else. We’re a four-seed but we can play like a one-seed.”

His classmate Kyle Odenbach added that “It’s a big game for us, big rivalry. Even if we were out of the playoffs it’s a huge game. It really doesn’t affect our mood much this game. It’s a big game no matter what, everyone wants to go out there and win it. It’s HCV.”

The Burros were victorious the last time these teams played in 2012.

