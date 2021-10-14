Donate to GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo today

Advertisement

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The state of North Dakota’s only Down syndrome achievement center needs your help to rebuild after a devastating fire.

GiGi’s Playhouse in Fargo burned in May from arson, and the organization has been trying pick up the pieces ever since.

The Playhouse is normally able to offer 22 programs to help people with Down syndrome succeed, but now they can only offer seven.

GiGi’s has a plan to rebuild and offer new services to families, but they need your financial help to make that happen.

The Playhouse doesn’t charge anything to families and they don’t get any government funding.

The Engelstad Foundation is also partnering with GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo and matching all donations.

