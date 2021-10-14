Dilworth Police asking for help finding stolen vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dilworth Police are searching for a vehicle stolen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Moorhead.

Police say it happened while the owner of the vehicle was delivering pizza for Domino’s.

The Avenger was last seen in Moorhead with Minnesota plate number MCX728 and at the time of theft had a Domino’s sign on the roof.

If seen contact Dilworth Police at (218) 287-2666.

Police say the suspect was possibly a male of middle eastern descent wearing a grey hoodie and red tennis shoes and is also wanted in reference to a residential burglary earlier in the day.

