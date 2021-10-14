Advertisement

Dilworth Police asking for help finding stolen vehicle

(KVLY)
By Michael Collett
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dilworth Police are searching for a vehicle stolen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Moorhead.

Police say it happened while the owner of the vehicle was delivering pizza for Domino’s.

The Avenger was last seen in Moorhead with Minnesota plate number MCX728 and at the time of theft had a Domino’s sign on the roof.

If seen contact Dilworth Police at (218) 287-2666.

Police say the suspect was possibly a male of middle eastern descent wearing a grey hoodie and red tennis shoes and is also wanted in reference to a residential burglary earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Rolland mugshot
Nome man accused of sexting and sexually assaulting young girl, court docs allege
police lights graphic
Cargo truck tries to pass beet truck, causing serious crash
Police: Man walks into north Fargo homes with gun
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
North Dakota oil executive pleads guilty in fraud scheme
Gina & Michael Heley stretching at GiGi-Fit Kid.
Mother makes long trek to get her son services at GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo
6:00PM Weather Oct. 13
6:00PM Weather Oct. 13
6:00PM News Oct. 13 - Part 1
6:00PM News Oct. 13 - Part 1