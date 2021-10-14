Closing arguments to begin in sex crime trial of former teacher

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The trial of a former West Fargo computer science teacher is wrapping up as the state and defense rested their case against 59-year-old Ronald Thompson just before noon on Thursday.

Thompson is charged with one count of luring a minor for sex after chat room messages from October 2019 presented to jurors showed explicit and disturbing messages between Thompson and who he believed was a 14-year-old Florida girl. Many of those messages were sent from Thompson’s district-issued computer while sitting in his classroom at West Fargo High, prosecutors said.

Questioning from Thompson’s defense attorney Jeff Bredahl continued to try to emphasize what his client did was not illegal. Immoral, sure. However, because Thompson never asked to meet with the young girl in person for sexual activities, Bredahl argued Thompson did not meet North Dakota Century Code’s definition of ‘luring.’

Before breaking for lunch, Bredahl once again asked Judge Tristan Van de Streek to dismiss the case, however, Van de Streek denied the motion and stated the case will be up to the jury to decide. Van de Streek stated Thompson’s request for the teen to turn on her microphone and her webcam could be interpreted as wanting to have phone sex with the young girl her, which constitutes as sexual contact with the minor outlined in the luring charge.

Bredahl announced Thursday morning Thompson will not take the stand in his own defense.

Closing arguments are set to begin at 1:30 Thursday afternoon with the case is expected to be in the hands of the jury before the end of the day. If convicted, Thompson faces up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.