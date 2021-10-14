Advertisement

Children rushed to hospital following school bus crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Children were rushed to the hospital following a school bus crash in Clay County.

The crash happened sometime in the morning of Thursday, Oct. 14.

Viewers say it was an Ada-Borup School bus involved in the crash.

The Clay County Sheriff confirmed the crash with Valley News Live and says more information will be released shortly.

