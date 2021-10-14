Four students and one driver sent to the hospital after school bus crash

CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Superintendent of Ada-Borup-West says Friday morning, one of their school busses was involved in an accident at the intersection of county roads 70 and 103 in Clay County.

Superintendent Aaron Cook says at the time of the accident, the bus was traveling east on county road 70 and that four students, along with the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to the hospital. Cook says some of the injuries are considered to be serious, but non-life threatening. Other students who were on the bus at the time of the crash were picked up by their parents or guardians.

Cook says the school district is thankful that the outcome of the accident was not worse.

ORIGINAL: Children were rushed to the hospital following a school bus crash in Clay County.

The crash happened sometime in the morning of Thursday, Oct. 14. at the intersection of 190th Ave. N. and 40th St. N.

Viewers say it was an Ada-Borup-West School bus involved in the crash. Pictures sent in show the crash involved a pickup hauling a trailer and the bus.

The Clay County Sheriff confirmed the crash with Valley News Live and says more information will be released shortly.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.