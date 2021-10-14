Advertisement

Four students and one driver sent to the hospital after school bus crash

Caption
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Superintendent of Ada-Borup-West says Friday morning, one of their school busses was involved in an accident at the intersection of county roads 70 and 103 in Clay County.

Superintendent Aaron Cook says at the time of the accident, the bus was traveling east on county road 70 and that four students, along with the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to the hospital. Cook says some of the injuries are considered to be serious, but non-life threatening. Other students who were on the bus at the time of the crash were picked up by their parents or guardians.

Cook says the school district is thankful that the outcome of the accident was not worse.

ORIGINAL: Children were rushed to the hospital following a school bus crash in Clay County.

The crash happened sometime in the morning of Thursday, Oct. 14. at the intersection of 190th Ave. N. and 40th St. N.

Viewers say it was an Ada-Borup-West School bus involved in the crash. Pictures sent in show the crash involved a pickup hauling a trailer and the bus.

The Clay County Sheriff confirmed the crash with Valley News Live and says more information will be released shortly.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews rush to the scene of a school bus crash with children onboard.
Children rushed to hospital following school bus crash
Police: Man walks into north Fargo homes with gun
Ronald Thompson in court
Trial begins for former WF teacher accused of luring 14-year-old girl
Jeremiah Tiffin
UND Volleyball Coach Tiffin Placed on Administrative Leave
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
UPDATE: AG reports 458 complaints filed against Glasser Images, attorney answers questions

Latest News

Ada-Borup School Bus Crash
Crews rush to the scene of a school bus crash with children onboard.
Children rushed to hospital following school bus crash
NDT - Daily Motivation - October 14
NDT - Daily Motivation - October 14
NDT - Retired NDSU Track Coach Don Larson - October 14
NDT - Retired NDSU Track Coach Don Larson - October 14