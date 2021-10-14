Authorities searching for missing man with dementia

CANBY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in West-Central Minnesota are searching for a missing man with dementia.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Department says Dean Crowley left his home in Canby around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

He was wearing a camouflage coat with blue jeans.

People are urged to check their outbuildings and surrounding property in that area.

If you have any information on where he could be, call authorities at 507-223-7211.

