1,600 cases of dog food recalled

Generic recall graphic.
Generic recall graphic.(FDA/Twitter)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Dog owners, check your pantry: Tuffy’s Pet Foods is recalling 1,600 cases of dog food.

The affected product is the 12.5 oz Pure Vita salmon entrée dog food in a tetra-pak carton.

The company is concerned about possible elevated levels of vitamin D, which can cause some health problems for dogs.

Tuffy’s says they have not received any reports of serious health concerns from the food, and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

