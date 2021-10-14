1,600 cases of dog food recalled

PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Dog owners, check your pantry: Tuffy’s Pet Foods is recalling 1,600 cases of dog food.

The affected product is the 12.5 oz Pure Vita salmon entrée dog food in a tetra-pak carton.

The company is concerned about possible elevated levels of vitamin D, which can cause some health problems for dogs.

Tuffy’s says they have not received any reports of serious health concerns from the food, and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

