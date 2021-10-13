UND Volleyball Coach Tiffin Placed on Administrative Leave

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND ATHLETICS) - Director of Athletics, Bill Chaves, has announced that head volleyball coach, Jeremiah Tiffin has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately.

Statement from Chaves:

“Upon learning of some potential issues within the program, we felt that a review of these issues be conducted immediately.”

Chaves also announced that assistant coaches Erin Green and Steve Rindfleisch will serve as co-interim head coaches during this period of time.

Tiffin has been the head coach for three seasons, taking over after Mark Pryor left for another job.

Under Tiffin’s leadership, the program has gone 15-53 with a 1-19 record this year. They have lost their last 18 consecutive games.

The Fighting Hawks travel to Fargo this weekend to take on North Dakota State on Saturday.

