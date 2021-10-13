Trial begins for former WF teacher accused of luring 14-year-old girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The trial of a former West Fargo teacher is underway in the Cass County Courthouse as he fights the state’s claims that he lured a 14-year-old Florida girl online for sex.

Evidence shown Wednesday morning showed many of the explicit messages sent from 59-year-old Ronald Thompson’s e-mail account. Many of the things said are too graphic to detail, but some of the conversations are outlined in Thompson’s criminal complaint you can read here.

“After some small talk, the conversation turns sexual quickly. Ron describes in detail how he would have sex with Gabi. Ron sends photo of him, a photo him while he’s sitting in his classroom at school,” SheraLynn Ternes with the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday morning in her opening statements.

Thompson’s attorney Jeff Bredahl says all the evidence will show is that his client is immoral, but urged jurors that his client did not do anything criminal because Thompson never made any attempt to meet in-person with the girl for sexual relations.

Bredahl told jurors Thompson was lonely in his marriage which led him to find companionship online both in game and chat rooms. Although evidence has yet to be entered, Bredahl states Thompson entered a chatroom on Oct. 2019 for ‘older women looking for men,’ when Thompson initiated the chat with the undercover agent who was posing as a teen girl.

In cross-examination of that undercover agent Wednesday afternoon, Bredahl told the agent that during those conversations the agent was playing into and guiding Thompson into a sexual fantasy conversation. The undercover agent, Travis Askew of the United States Air Force Office in Tampa, Fl., adamantly denied Bredahl’s accusations.

Evidence has not been found connecting Thompson to any other young teens or children at West Fargo High School, former students or any athletes which Thompson was a referee for throughout his many years in the area.

Testimony has continued Wednesday afternoon. This article will be updated as more unfolds in the courtroom.

If convicted, Thompson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

You can follow our Crime and Safety Reporter for live updates on Twitter here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.