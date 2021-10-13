Advertisement

UPDATE: Sex offender charged for walking into random home, gun later found

Daniel Fike Grinder
Daniel Fike Grinder(Fargo Police)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A registered sex offender is facing serious charges after police say he walked into a random home and wouldn’t leave when asked.

Authorities say it happened on Oct. 13 around 4:30 a.m. when a man, later identified as Daniel Grinder, walked into a home in the 1500 block of 10th St. N.

Court documents say one of the people inside the home at the time was in the bathroom when she heard someone in the kitchen. The woman then went to the kitchen to find Grinder playing with her dogs.

Documents say Grinder told the woman that he wanted to talk to her, but she told him to get out. At that time, court papers say Grinder lifted up his shirt and said “I don’t have any weapons” and then continued to mumble to himself while playing with the dogs.

When he was asked to leave again, Grinder allegedly said he just needed 10-20 more minutes and then he would put $200 in her mailbox. Court documents say Grinder then left through the back door.

When officers arrived and searched the scene, they found a handgun in the window well of the home--that gun was taken into evidence.

Grinder was eventually arrested in the 1400 block of N. University Dr. for two counts of felony trespass and felon in possession of a firearm.

The suspect has a history with law enforcement, in June of 2007 he was convicted in Cass County District Court of Gross Sexual Imposition. Grinder’s victims were girls who were under the age of 15 at the time.

