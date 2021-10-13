Moorhead adopts ban on full flavor tobacco products

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The city of Moorhead is adopting a ban on the sale of full flavor tobacco.

The council adopted the ordinance after hearing impassioned pleas mostly in favor of the ban.

Council member Matthew Gilbertson was the lone ‘no’ vote on adopting the ordinance.

Stay with Valley News Live as we look further into what this means for the city.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.