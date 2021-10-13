Advertisement

Glasser Images attorney answers questions about sub-contractors, couples, and employees

Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working with vendors, your photographer closes its doors with no warning.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Following the fall out of the Glasser Images sudden closure on Oct. 7, the company’s attorney Tim O’Keeffe answers questions raised by sub-contractors, couples, and employees.

For weddings that had already been photographed or videoed by a Glasser Images sub-contractor, O’Keeffe said the company is trying to make arrangements with sub-contractors to provide the data/files/video to outside photographers/videographers who can complete the processing of the files, ‘allowing the important wedding memories to be provided to the wedding couples.’

He said there will not be any copyright issues for sub-contractors providing the images/files/video footage.

For couples who reserved dates in the future, O’Keeffe said they ‘may’ contact the sub-contractor photographers or another photographer to make arrangements directly with them, and for sub-contractors, there will not be issues in providing the images/files/video footage. He did not say if they will get a refund.

O’Keeffe suggested former Glasser Image employees provide their information to the North Dakota Department of Labor. He also asked former employees to contact him about getting their personal items from the Glasser Images office, and that ‘employees do not destroy company property or images/files.’

More questions will be answered at a press conference with Glasser Images’ attorney on Oct. 13.

