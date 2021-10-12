Advertisement

Teen dies in Hubbard County ATV crash

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEAR AKELEY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A teenage boy is dead and an acquittance of his is under arrest following an ATV crash in Hubbard County.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened north of Akeley, MN on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The report says 19-year-old Brandon Czanstowski of Buffalo, MN was driving an ATV when he went off a curve and crashed into a tree.

When deputies arrived, people were trying to save the teen with CPR, but he was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, authorities learned 21-year-old Tyler Willette of Watertown, MN provided alcohol to Czanstowski. Authorities also say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Willette is now in jail on for the felony level crime of providing alcohol to a person under 21.

The incident is still under investigation.

