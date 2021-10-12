Nome man accused of sexting and sexually assaulting young girl, court docs allege

MILNOR, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Nome, N.D. man could spend the rest of his life in prison after court documents state he forced a young girl to have sexual relations with him earlier this summer.

22-year-old Trent Rolland is charged with one AA felony of gross sexual imposition by force and one class B felony of luring a minor.

Court documents say Sargent County investigators were contacted in mid-August by a 13-year-old girl who stated Rolland was sending her inappropriate Snapchats. The victim stated Rolland sent her a photo of his exposed genitals and a photo of a condom with the caption, ‘I want to use this right now.’ The victim further stated Rolland asked her several times to hang out for sexual activities as he stated the victim is ‘the love of his life.’

Documents say at first, Rolland told the victim that he was 16, but later admitted to being 22. The victim told investigators that she told Rolland she was only interested in boys her age.

The victim also told investigators Rolland touched her genitals one night when the two were hanging out with friends. Documents say when the victim tried to push Rolland away, he pulled the victim back. While the victim was giving her statements to officers, documents say Rolland was continually FaceTiming and Snapchatting the victim.

Court documents state investigators were filing a search warrant for Rolland’s cell phone to further pursue charges against Rolland pending more information from ‘the victims.’ As of this publication, Rolland has yet to be charged with any other similar crimes.

Rolland will be in court again on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.