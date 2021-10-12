Advertisement

New bakery slated to take over ‘Twist’ spot in downtown Fargo

'Nosh Kitchen,' which owner Kelly Burm describes as an 'indoor food truck,' is set to take over...
‘Nosh Kitchen,’ which owner Kelly Burm describes as an ‘indoor food truck,’ is set to take over the old Twist location at 220 N Broadway.(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family-run bakery and restaurant is getting ready to open its doors to the downtown Fargo-area within the next month.

‘Nosh Kitchen,’ which owner Kelly Burm describes as an ‘indoor food truck,’ is set to take over the old Twist location at 220 N Broadway.

Burm says Nosh Kitchen will not be dine-in to start off, rather a place customers can order lunch and dinner and take on the go with them. Burm says they will have a revolving lunch and dinner menu that switches up every two weeks, along with fresh-basked goodies in the bakery.

Burm says she’s been operating Nosh out of her home for the last two and a half years solely as a bakery and says she’s looking forward to expanding and serving those who live, work and visit downtown Fargo.

Gluten-free and vegan items will be offered eventually, Burm says, but for now she’s just focusing on getting her doors open.

Updates on the space and a definitive opening date will be posted on Nosh’s Facebook page, which you can find here.

