New bakery slated to take over ‘Twist’ spot in downtown Fargo

A family-run bakery and restaurant is getting ready to open its doors to the downtown Fargo-area within the next month.

‘Nosh Kitchen,’ which owner Kelly Burm describes as an ‘indoor food truck,’ is set to take over the old Twist location at 220 N Broadway.

Burm says Nosh Kitchen will not be dine-in to start off, rather a place customers can order lunch and dinner and take on the go with them. Burm says they will have a revolving lunch and dinner menu that switches up every two weeks, along with fresh-basked goodies in the bakery.

Burm says she’s been operating Nosh out of her home for the last two and a half years solely as a bakery and says she’s looking forward to expanding and serving those who live, work and visit downtown Fargo.

Gluten-free and vegan items will be offered eventually, Burm says, but for now she’s just focusing on getting her doors open.

Updates on the space and a definitive opening date will be posted on Nosh’s Facebook page, which you can find here.

