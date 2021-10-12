NDT - Minds Matter Project - October 8

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high school senior at Fargo Davies is raising awareness for mental health and started the Minds Matter Project. She spreads joy around the school and community, and is now designing sweatshirts and donating a portion of the profits.

The Minds Matter Project helps support The Jed Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to prevent suicide for teens and young adults. 50% of the money made from selling these clothing items goes towards their organization. It is important to take care of yourself and check on your friends.

