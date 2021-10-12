NDT - Main Street ND Summit - October 11

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Main Street ND Summit provides an opportunity to connect, learn, get inspired, and gain insight to build and grow your community for the future. Join North Dakota Department of Commerce in-person or virtually to link with fellow state, regional, local leaders and volunteers to gain firsthand knowledge from renowned speakers and community innovators on the topic of smart, efficient infrastructure.

Can’t join in person? Participate virtually for FREE and see how you can make a difference for your community. Are you a student or educator? E-mail communitydevelopment@nd.gov for a promo code for free registration to the 2021 MSI Summit.

