NDT - LadyBoss Midwest Wellness Lab - October 11

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ladyboss Midwest is partnering with Fit Elements, Inner Spark and MPX Fitness to present the Ladyboss Midwest Wellness Lab. This event is an opportunity for women to invest in themselves by focusing on mind, body and spiritual wellness which in turn produce personal and professional growth.

The interactive event will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 with a hybrid format. In-person attendees will gather at Fit Elements in Fargo, while virtual attendees can attend from home, the office or anywhere else they like.

Ladyboss Wellness Lab Classes

• Situational Awareness and Boundary Setting o Instructor: Mariah Prussia; MPX Fitness owner, professional mixed martial arts fighter, personal trainer, motivational speaker, writer

• Your Intuition: Trusting What you Already Know o Instructor: Saree Janz; certified hypnotherapist, meditation trainer, spiritual coach

• Define the Fight: Developing a Warrior Mindset and Routine o Instructor: Mariah Prussia Ladyboss Midwest Wellness Lab is aimed at empowering and connecting women.

The event positions women to understand the significance of their overall health while increasing confidence and comfort in all aspects of life. Ladybosses who participate in the Wellness Lab will learn to create their lives from the inside out, rather than the outside in. This modification can lead to greater emotional and physical wellbeing, leading to increased personal and professional success.

Event pricing ranges from $50 to $100, depending on virtual or in-person attendance. To register for the event, go to https://ladybossmidwest.com/event-listings/

