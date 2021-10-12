NDT - Dakota Dirt Coffee and Coffee for a Cure - October 12

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dakota Dirt Coffee is helping in the fight against breast cancer this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For each Coffee for a Cure blend sold October 4 – October 31, Dakota Dirt will donate $5 dollars to the American Cancer Society. Additionally, Dakota Dirt Coffee donate $5 dollars for any variety of coffee purchased when using the code Coffee4Cure at check out at DakotaDirtCoffee.com or when using this link: https://dakotadirtcoffee.com/discount/Coffee4Cure

“We all know someone in our life who has been affected by breast cancer. For two of us (Landon & Wyatt), that happens to be our dad. He was first diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2005 when we were just 10 & 11 at the time. He had a relapse of remission in 2018. This year he was diagnosed with male breast cancer. He underwent a mastectomy, chemo, and 25 radiation treatments.”

“We know firsthand, how important raising money to help in the fight and to ultimately find a cure is. As a brand, we want to do our part and support organizations like the American Cancer Society that strive to make a change,” says Wyatt Mund.

While breast cancer is more common in women – men can also get breast cancer. Nationwide, 2,650 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and 530 men will die of breast cancer this year.

This year, the American Cancer Society estimates 284,200 men & women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and an estimated 44,130 people will die from breast cancer this year. For the first time ever, female breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide.

“We know there is much more progress to be made to end breast cancer, and thanks to the support of the community & companies like Dakota Dirt, progress is possible,” says Emily Berg, American Cancer Society Community Manager.

For more information about the promotion, please visit dakotadirtcoffee.com and check out the Coffee For a Cure video here.

For more information on breast cancer, early detection & prevention and how you can reduce your breast cancer risk, please visit cancer.org/breastcancer.

