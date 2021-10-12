Natural gas prices expected to spike this winter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heating your home is never cheap and experts say it’s going to get more expensive this winter.

Minnesota Energy Resources, a company that distributes natural gas to 170+ Minnesota communities, says the average family will pay $44 more a month this winter compared to last.

The company says the increase is due to natural gas prices spiking around the nation, going to one of the highest levels they’ve seen in a decade.

The increase is credited to tight supplies around the world and an increased demand around the globe as well.

If you have concerns with paying to heat your home, see if you qualify for energy assistance from your state government.

The MN Department of Commerce expects 600,000 households will be eligible to get heating assistance in the state this winter.

Click here to see if you qualify for energy assistance in Minnesota.

Click here to see if you qualify for energy assistance in North Dakota

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.