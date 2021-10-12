Advertisement

MN football coach resigns after team’s season suspended

By Dan Wolfe -KBJR
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PROCTOR, MINN. -- Proctor’s head football coach is on a personal leave of absence for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.

That’s according to Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking.

According to Engelking, Derek Parendo has resigned from all positions with the school. The resignation will take effect at the end of the current school year.

This comes as police investigate a complaint of “student misconduct” on the football team.

The complaint led to the cancellation of the team’s season.

Neither police nor Proctor Schools’ Superintendent John Engelking have been able to share any details about the nature of the investigation or the original complaint against the team.

Proctor’s Police Chief Kent Gaidis said that’s largely because juveniles are involved.

We were recently told the police investigation will wrap up soon.

