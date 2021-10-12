Man Jumps from Moving Vehicle on I-29

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is seriously hurt after jumping from a moving vehicle just before 4:30 pm Monday. Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Cherrelle Bennett, from Fargo, was driving a Jeep Compass southbound on I-29 when her front seat passenger, a 33-year-old Fargo man whose name has not been released, jumped out at the 13th Ave S exit.

The man was partially run over by the vehicle he was riding in before attempting to jump over the concrete guardrail of the 13th Ave S overpass. Two good Samaritans were able to restrain the passenger and prevent him from harming himself further. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo and, while seriously injured, is in stable condition. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.