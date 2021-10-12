Advertisement

Fargo Man Cleared of Attempted Murder Charges

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man who police say fired shots at a Fargo apartment complex has been cleared of attempted murder charges.

Tuesday a jury found 29-year-old Jerome Koon not guilty on charges of attempted murder and theft. He was found guilty of four other charges: reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and terrorizing.

The charges date back to a shooting on Jan. 24 at The Arbor’s Apartments at 704 23rd St. S.

Court documents say shots are believed to have been fired from Koon and another man, 21-year-old Oliver Tye. A woman was struck multiple times. Documents also say one of Koon’s rounds struck an apartment building.

