Cargo truck tries to pass beet truck, causing serious crash

NEAR EUCLID, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Cargo truck is seriously damaged after authorities say it tried to pass a beet truck taking a left turn.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Monday, Oct. 11 around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of 340th Ave. SW and 130th St. SW near Euclid.

A cargo truck, driven by 22-year-old Noah Habermann, was trying to pass the beet truck when the beet truck was trying to take a left turn.

The two trucks crashed, causing serious damage to the cargo truck and some minor damage to the beet truck.

The driver of the beet truck, 25-year-old Joshua Schumer, was not hurt in the crash.

Habermann was cited for passing in a no-passing zone.

Euclid is about 22 miles east of Grand Forks and 14 miles north of Crookston.

