BBB warns of QR code scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Walking through downtown Fargo, QR codes aren’t hard to find.

“QR codes are everywhere now!” said Bao Vang, “From businesses offering the QR codes to point consumers to their apps, or to track packages or to view menus.”

Bao Vang is the VP of Communications for Better Business Bureau in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Co-owner of Daily’s Market Andrew Young said his business just started using QR codes to help incentivize customers. The QR code advertised in front of the store takes the user to a daily contest to win prizes from the store.

“Our website is secure. We go through a whole process to make sure it’s secure.” said Young.

The BBB said in some scams the QR code takes the user to a phishing website where they are prompted to type in login information for scammers to steal. In others, the con artists use them to launch automatic payment apps or follow a malicious social media account.

“One thing is for certain in all of these cases—scammers are hoping that you will trust this code without seeing the URL you’re going to click on that link and do whatever it is prompted on the other side of it.” said Vang.

In the case for the Daily Market, Young said he is confident in the QR code they have.

“As a business owner it’s important to be concerned or at least aware some of the potential things that that that could happen or that could risk your customers.” said Young, “We want our customers to feel safe in our store obviously we want our customers to feel safe when they’re using our QR codes.”

The BBB offers these tips for people to avoid being scammed:

If someone you know sends you a QR code, also confirm before scanning it. Whether you receive a text message from a friend or a message on social media from your workmate, contact that person directly before you scan the QR code to make sure they haven’t been hacked.

Don’t open links from strangers. If you receive an unsolicited message from a stranger, don’t scan the QR code, even if they promise you exciting gifts or investment opportunities.

Verify the source. If a QR code appears to come from a reputable source, it’s wise to double check. If the correspondence appears to come from a government agency, call or visit their official website to confirm.

Be wary of short links. If a URL-shortened link appears when you scan a QR code, understand that you can’t know where the code is directing you. It could be hiding a malicious URL.

Watch out for advertising materials that have been tampered with. Some scammers attempt to mislead consumers by altering legitimate business ads by placing stickers or the QR code. Keep an eye out for signs of tampering.

Install a QR scanner with added security. Some antivirus companies have QR scanner apps that check the safety of a scanned link before you open it. They can identify phishing scams, forced app downloads, and other dangerous links.

If you have been scammed, the BBB encourages you to report it to their BBB Scam Tracker.

