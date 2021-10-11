Advertisement

UK police won’t act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television...
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England.(Source: Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON (AP) - British police have announced they will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London in 2001, when she was aged 17 and a minor under U.S. law. She is suing the prince in a U.S. court.

Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, denies the allegations. He told the BBC in a 2019 interview that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying: “It didn’t happen.”

In August, London’s Metropolitan Police force began a review of allegations connected to late convicted sex offender Epstein. Police chief Cressida Dick said at the time that “no one is above the law.”

In a statement late Sunday, the force said its “review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”

It also said it would take no action over allegations, first reported by Channel 4 News, that Epstein’s alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the U.K.

Maxwell, a British socialite, is in a U.S. jail awaiting trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse.

The force said it is continuing to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.

After weeks of legal skirmishing, lawyers for Andrew acknowledged late last month that the price had formally been served with Giuffre’s lawsuit. The prince must file responses to the claims by Oct. 29.

Andrew, 61, has been banished from public royal duties amid the scandal over his friendship with convicted pedophile Epstein, who killed himself in a federal detention center in New York in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

