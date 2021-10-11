Semi overturns, spills 3,700 gallons of honey

ROTHSAY, MN (Valley News Live) - A semi carrying barrels of honey overturned on I-94, just west of the Rothsay exit. Over 3700 gallons of honey were spilled in the crash which is still under investigation. The accident, which happened around 3:00pm on Monday, caused temporary lane closures during the recovery and cleanup process. The Minnesota State Patrol said that no injuries were reported.

