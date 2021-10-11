Advertisement

Police identify and impound vehicle used in burglary, still searching for suspects

Dilworth Burglary Suspects
By Michael Collett
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are still on the search for two suspects involved in a burglary on October 8th.

Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe has confirmed with Valley News Live that an officer, late Friday night to early Saturday morning, stopped a vehicle matching the description of one involved in a burglary at the Silver Spike Bar & Grill.

Sharpe says the driver of the vehicle says they had bought the car off of the Facebook marketplace earlier in the day. Sharpe says possible items relating to the burglary were also found in the vehicle.

Sharpe says there are no suspects at this time and are still searching for those involved.

