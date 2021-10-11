Advertisement

MN healthcare facing ‘worst-ever’ staffing shortages

File photo
File photo(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - While much has been made about the stress that COVID-19 has placed on Minnesota hospitals, the state’s long-term care industry says it is facing its worst-ever workforce shortage.

Leaders from senior living organizations throughout the state say they have about 23,000 job openings. That is about 20 percent of the workforce at full strength.

Leaders say resignations continue to outpace new hires at a time when there are more seniors in Minnesota than ever before.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that staffing shortages are leading to tighter admissions policies.

A survey shows that nearly 70 percent of nursing homes are restricting admissions in some way because they are short-staffed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A church roof is damaged after a tornado touched down in Park Rapids, MN.
Tornado touches down in Park Rapids, MN leaving damage to buildings
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
DEVELOPING: 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Shootout At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured
North Dakota man charged in police shootings wants new jury
JASON HEITKAMP
North Dakota lawmaker accused of theft says he’s not guilty
FILE
18-year-old Moorhead driver facing DWI charges after crashing vehicle on private property

Latest News

A church roof is damaged after a tornado touched down in Park Rapids, MN.
EF1 tornado confirmed in Park Rapids, MN
These events include traditional flute music, discussing the effects of government regulation...
Fargo Public Schools celebrating Indigenous People Day
Weather at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - October 10
Weather at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - October 10
Elim
Elim shares details on new facility