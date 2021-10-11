Fargo Public Schools celebrating Indigenous People Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Americans typically know today as Columbus Day, but did you know that it is also being celebrated as Indigenous People Day. Fargo Public Schools is taking the day to explain what this day means to their Native American students and families.

According to Fargo and West Fargo Indian Education Coordinator Melody Staebner, there are over 1,000 Native American students across 30 tribes within the Fargo and West Fargo school districts. This program gets anywhere between 40 to 80 students to participate. There are even over 100 teachers that can teach Native American content within schools. It is important to have all students’ background and culture feel appreciated.

“It’s good for them to see other Native American students, families and role models within the community,” said Staebner. “That way, they don’t feel so alone within their school building.”

Indigenous Peoples’ Day will be celebrated in virtual form with several public events. The events are as follows:

· 10:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony

· 12:00 p.m. Traditional Flute Music

· 12:30 p.m. Local Indigenous Organization Introductions

· 1:00 p.m. Visual History of FM Native Programs

· 1:30 p.m. Tribal Sovereignty: The Effects of Government Regulations on Indigenous People

· 1:50 p.m. Why I Vote Native: Local Perspective

· 2:00 p.m. Hope Through Art

· 2:30 p.m. Stress Reduction

· 3:00 p.m. Story Board Activity

· 3:30 p.m. Dream Catcher Activity

· 4:00 p.m. Expression Through Art

· 5:00-6:30 p.m. Keynote Address & Live Q&A Session

