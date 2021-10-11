Elim shares details on new facility

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Tonight is a gathering of people of faith, and also an opportunity for us to share briefly what’s happening,” said Elim’s Chaplain David Juve.

The old Elim was demolished back in may after a fire tore through the building.

Elim says that building was modeled after a hospital design.

Now, to keep up with modern eldercare communities, the organization said the new facility will have more of a neighborhood style.

“Fargo Elim has been here for 54 years and we had a 54-year-old building. So, now we’re going to have a brand new state of the art building that will be ready to serve our residents in June of 2022,” said Elim’s Executive Director Renee Muhonen.

It will be built on the same property as the previous one.

“One of the biggest things people will notice right away is that we are downsizing. We will have 88 residents, and they will all be private rooms,” said Muhonen.

The old building housed 120 people and the new one is expected fill up quickly with new residents.

“We have a number of residents on the list who said to call them when we are ready to admit and we have been in contact and we will be in contact with our previous staff to be able to apply for positions,” said Muhonen.

The new building will have a salon, 2 spas, 2 dining rooms, along with other amenities.

“We’re having to raise some funds to finish the construction. We have a gap of what we need and what we have available. So, we’re looking to the community to help us come back strong again, said Juve.

Elim still needs raise about $1 million.

“The whole community has been supportive and this community is tremendously supportive anyways. It doesn’t matter whether you are in a crisis or not,” said Juve.

Elim is also offering naming opportunities for parts of the new building for those who donate to the development of it.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.