EF1 tornado confirmed in Park Rapids, MN

PARK RAPIDS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Investigators with the National Weather Service are now confirming the strength of a tornado that left serious damage in Park Rapids.

The NWS say the tornado was an EF1, with winds estimated at 100 mph on Saturday, Oct. 9. The width of the twister was 150 yards and it went a little more than half-a-mile south of town.

Valley News Live sent a crew to Park Rapids and has the story on the damage below.

