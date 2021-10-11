Clay County offers vaccine clinic

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health announced a vaccine clinic for for Thursday and Friday. Children and adults ages 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and adults age 18 and up for the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The clinic will offer the first, second, and booster doses of the COVID vaccines by appointment only. Clinic hours, location and appointment details are below:

Clinic hours: Thursday 10/14/21 from 10:00am-2:00pm & Friday 10/15/21 from 9:00am-1:00pm

Location: Family Service Center, Clay County Public Health Clinic, 715 N 11th St, Suite #105, Moorhead, MN

Schedule an Appointment here or call Clay County Public Health COVID-19 at 218-299-7204.

