CDC recommends twice-weekly COVID testing for some students

COVID testing
COVID testing(WRDW)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging some students in the nation to get tested twice a week for COVID-19.

The CDC says areas of the country in ‘substantial’ transmission rates should get unvaccinated students tested twice a week, especially if they’re involved in sports.

For areas of the country in ‘high’ transmission, the CDC recommends canceling sports and activities.

A check of the latest transmission rate map from the CDC shows all of Minnesota and most of North Dakota in the ‘high’ transmission category.

