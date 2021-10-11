Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-month-old baby girl from Indiana

An Amber alert has been isssued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders.
(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders from Indiana, but she is believed to be in Illinois.

Merrillville Police Department say Xeniyah was abducted from her home by Leandre Nutull, 35, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Xeniyah’s mother reported that Nutull entered her home through a window, took the child and fled.

Xeniyah was last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and text that reads, “Grandpa is one in a melon.” She is 24 inches tall and weighs 19 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Nutull is a Black male, 5′9″ and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is driving a gray2006 Acura TL 4 door sedan with Illinois license plate CU62616.

Anyone with information needs to call 911.

