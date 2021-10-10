Advertisement

Tornado touches down in Park Rapids, MN leaving damage to buildings

A church roof is damaged after a tornado touched down in Park Rapids, MN.
A church roof is damaged after a tornado touched down in Park Rapids, MN.(Mary & Steve McLimans)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a tornado touched down in Park Rapids, MN on Saturday night. There were no injuries reported and there was only damage to local buildings.

According to the Grand Forks National Weather Service office, this was the only confirmed tornado in their area and they are currently investigating the damage.

Photos were sent to us showing incredible damage to the Park Rapids Ford dealership and the Faithbridge Church.

The Park Rapids Ford dealership was damaged in Saturday's tornado.
The Park Rapids Ford dealership was damaged in Saturday's tornado.(Mary & Steve McLimans)

