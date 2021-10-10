“Thrift for Cause” brings together F-M theatre departments for a good cause

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “It’s heartwarming. It’s knowing that you have a village bigger than you thought you did to support you in times like this is really wonderful,” said Fargo Davies Theatre and Artistic Director Rebecca Saari.

Back in July, Saari was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Not letting it stop her, Mrs. Saari has managed a full fall theatre production schedule through her treatments.

“We had a performance last night which was our first big event. Then this was our next one. Beyond that, we’re just seeing how things go and what’s needed,” said Saari.

Saari partnered with the Dakota Medical Foundation’s “Lend a Hand Up” program to help raise money.

“Thrift for a Cause” is one of 2 fall fundraisers Saari and her Fargo Davies theatre family have hosted.

“The local theatre world has really, really opened up their doors so we had donations from Act Up Theatre, Fargo North, West Fargo… I mean everywhere has just kind of purged and dropped things off. In addition, My Best Friend’s Closet purged and gave us their items, so lots of giving and donating to a good cause,” said “Sorry Cancer, Not Saari!” organizer Shelly Gompf.

“People from our department, people from outside in the community, all donated things to this cause which I am forever grateful for,” said Saari.

“Lend a Hand Up” plans to match all money raised by 20%.

“So, we knew we had a need and we looked at the opportunities and they were the group that did for us. They supported our silent auction last night. They support us today. We’re just really pleased to be partnering with them,” said Gompf.

All proceeds will help Saari and her family with her medical treatment expenses.

For those who want to donate but weren’t able to make it to the events, click here for the fundraising page.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.