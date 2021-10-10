Reported power outages in Fergus Falls and surrounding areas

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Multiple power outages are being reported in Otter Tail County.

According to the Lake Region Electric Cooperative outage map, there are more than 1,100 households currently without power.

Some residents of Fergus Falls expressed on social media that this is the second outage in the last 24-hours.

Otter Tail Electric posted a tweet Saturday night stating crews were working to restore power in Fergus Falls.

At this time, there is no word from either electric company on when power will return for residents in the county.

