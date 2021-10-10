Sunny Monday with less wind

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Highs remain in the 60 degree range under a fairly sunny sky for Monday. Clouds increase on Tuesday, with the chance of some showers late in our far southwestern counties. High warm into 50s and low 60s on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and wind look likely on Wednesday as a potent Colorado Low lifts into the Dakotas/Wyoming/Montana. With highs in the 60s, we will see rain, while colder air behind the low pressure system could very likely bring snow to the higher elevations in Montana/Wyoming or even a little into far western ND. We stay flake-free across the Valley, but not wind-free. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Some rain is expected to linger into Thursday, mainly in the north. Clouds gradually decrease Thursday afternoon but the wind remains strong. Highs on Thursday only warm into the 50s for most.

FRIDAY: Some clouds may stick around, but Friday is expected to be mainly dry and still a bit breezy. Highs stay slightly below average, with most areas only warming into the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: There is a potential for some early morning patchy frost as low temperatures dip into the 30s with some areas under skies clear. We remain slightly below average for the afternoon - likely staying in the mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will be sunny as well with temperatures near seasonal in the upper 50s to near 60.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 47. High: 65.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers late in our far southwestern areas. Low: 46. High: 62.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Rain - some heavy - and wind. Low: 53. High: 60.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain early, then decreasing clouds as showers shift north. Windy and cool. Low: 49. High: 55.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy. Low: 41. High: 52.

SATURDAY: Patchy AM frost. Mostly sunny. Low: 38. High: 57.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool morning, then Seasonal. Low: 39. High: 58.

