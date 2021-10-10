Advertisement

North Dakota man charged in police shootings wants new jury

(WITI)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Attorneys for a North Dakota man accused of wounding two Wisconsin police officers while he was on the run from an attempted murder charge in his home state are petitioning for a jury pool from a different county.

Nathanael Benton, 24, of Fargo, has pleaded not guilty in the shootings of two Delafield police officers while fleeing a hit-and-run incident in November 2020. The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shootings that occurred in Waukesha County, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

Benton’s lawyers said in a petition that local news coverage and social media surrounding police shootings has created too much prejudice among Waukesha County residents and there is a “growing public bias” about the case. The defense attorneys say Waukesha County Circuit Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr. made a mistake by denying the original petition seeking a change of venue, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Benton, a registered sex offender, is charged with attempted murder in North Dakota for the November 2020 shooting of a man in Fargo. The victim, who is recovering after being shot in the head, said the two men barely knew each other and the incident happened after an argument.

Benton faces more than 60 years in prison for the Wisconsin charges. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasser Image sign
UPDATE: Attorney for Glasser Images talks with VNL
FILE
18-year-old Moorhead driver facing DWI charges after crashing vehicle on private property
Jeff McKinnon, the father, was showered with support by the Fargo-Davies football community on...
Fundraiser held for Fargo Davies family battling rare blood cancer
JASON HEITKAMP
North Dakota lawmaker accused of theft says he’s not guilty
A church roof is damaged after a tornado touched down in Park Rapids, MN.
Tornado touches down in Park Rapids, MN leaving damage to buildings

Latest News

One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
DEVELOPING: 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Shootout At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured
A church roof is damaged after a tornado touched down in Park Rapids, MN.
Tornado touches down in Park Rapids, MN leaving damage to buildings
Weather at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY Saturday October 9 2021
Weather at 10:00PM Saturday KXJB Saturday October 9 2021
Weather at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY Saturday October 9 2021
Weather at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY Saturday October 9 2021